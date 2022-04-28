New flavor alert: Blue Bell releases new chocolate peanut butter flavor; 2 other favorites return to stores

HOUSTON – Fans of chocolate and peanut butter -- this one’s for you!

The company announced in a news release that the new flavor, called “Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload” will hit Houston-area grocery stores on Thursday in half-gallon and pint sizes.

“Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload” is described as a milk chocolate ice cream mixed with chocolate-covered peanut butter candy (similar to mini “Reeses”), and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. Blue Bell also described the new flavor as “double the chocolate, double the peanut butter, perfectly mixed together in one carton!”

And for fans who are waiting for these two fan favorites to return, you’re also in luck. Blue Bell announced both the “Bride’s Cake,” and the “Southern Blackberry Cobbler” will also hit grocery stores beginning Thursday.

Two fan-favorite flavors make a return this season. (Courtesy- Blue Bell Cremeries)

What do you think of the new flavor? Would you try it? Let us know in the comments below.