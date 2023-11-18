Take a trip to Katy Asian Town and your taste buds will thank you

From dumplings to peking duck, dim sum to frozen desserts, Katy Asian Town is home to an expansive collection of restaurants serving up delicious cuisine.

In this episode of “Eat Like a Local with Chris Shepherd”, Shepherd heads west of Houston to experience the many flavors of Katy Asian Town. At Phat Eatery, he learns about Malaysian food and the story behind the restaurant’s name. At Dim Sum Box, he reveals the special connection the restaurant has to beloved Houston dim sum spot Fung’s Kitchen. Shepherd doesn’t leave Katy Asian Town without sampling some popular desserts.

23119 Colonial Parkway Suite B-2 | Katy

Phat Eatery is one of the original restaurants in Katy Asian Town. The owner had been involved in restaurants in Houston’s Chinatown for several years and took a chance on building an authentic Malaysian restaurant in Katy. It was a decision that paid off, now that Katy Asian Town has grown into a dining destination.

The main dishes are excellent, in part because of all the thought that goes into all the individual parts -- including the sauces.

“That curry dip I could just drink, it’s so good,” said Shepherd. “Anybody and everybody is going to love that.”

Chris Shepherd shares his picks for what to order at Phat Eatery (KPRC 2/Click2Houston.com)

