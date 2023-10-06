Bánh mì and Pho: These Vietnamese restaurants are doing it right in Houston

From burgers to barbeque, Vietnamese to tacos, and so much more, “Eat Like a Local with Chris Shepherd” is your guide to the best food in Houston. Watch new episodes Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KPRC 2.

The James Beard award-winning chef shared some of his picks for the best burgers and barbecue already in Season 1.

Next, gather around the table for the best of the best Vietnamese food. Whether you’re in the mood for something quick or looking for a place to sit and enjoy food and quality time with loved ones, this episode has you covered.

Saigon Pagolac

9600 Bellaire Blvd. | Houston

What it’s known for: Beef cooked seven different ways and DIY spring rolls, allowing groups to have a delicious family style meal around a table - in which everyone can customize their food.

How Chris describes it: “It literally is one of the most beautiful pictures when the table gets set.” | “You’re here with your family, you’re here with your friends, you’re here with your loved ones or just people you want to engage with... you’re going to take your time and have all of these bites.”

Saigon Pagolac was created to give the community a place to gather for traditional Vietnamese food.

Cali Sandwich

2900 Travis. | Houston

What it’s known for: Bánh mì! They serve up 600-700 bánh mì sandwiches a day.

How Chris describes it: “This is one of my favorite restaurants in this city, hands down, has been for a long time.” | “In my book, one of the best bánh mì in this city.”

Cali Sandwich has been open since 1993. The same person has been making the bread for the bánh mì sandwiches since the beginning.

🍽️More “Eat Like a Local” picks for Vietnamese cuisine

Nam Giao: 6938 Wilcrest Dr. | Houston

Bodard Bistro: 11360 Bellaire Blvd, #100 | Houston 11360 Bellaire Blvd, #100| Houston

Huynh: 912 Saint Emanuel Street | Houston

Thien An Sandwiches: 2611 San Jacinto St. | Houston

