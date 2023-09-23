Brisket, ribs, and all the sides: Here are mouth-watering craft barbeque spots in Houston

From burgers to barbeque, Vietnamese to tacos, and so much more, “Eat Like a Local with Chris Shepherd” is your guide to the best food in Houston. Watch new episodes Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KPRC 2. In this episode - craft barbeque! Find out how one popular pitmaster perfected his brisket and how another got his whole family involved in the business!

From burgers to barbeque, Vietnamese to tacos, and so much more, “Eat Like a Local with Chris Shepherd” is your guide to the best food in Houston. Watch new episodes Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KPRC 2.

The series premiere features some of the James Beard award-winning chef’s picks for the best burgers in town. You can watch that here.

Next up - craft barbeque! Find out how one popular pitmaster perfected his brisket and how another got his whole family involved in the business.

Watch Eat Like a Local: Craft BBQ in the video player above.

110 S. Heights Blvd. | Houston

What it’s known for: Craft barbeque that’s among the best in Texas.

How Chris describes it: “You’re getting the best brisket, you’re getting some of the best ribs, some of the best sides.... This place is the truth.”

Truth Barbeque started in Brenham before expanding to its popular Houston location. It’s one of Texas Monthly’s best barbeque restaurants in the state, which Chris says means it’s one of the best in the world.

“Basically, the name Truth came from I wanted to stay true to Texas barbeque and be very central Texas style,” said Leonard Botello, IV, Truth Barbeque Owner.

Eat Like a Local: What Chris orders at Truth Barbeque (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

3510 Ella Blvd . | Houston

What it’s known for: A family-run business that introduced delicious craft barbeque to Houston more than a decade ago

How Chris describes it: “I’m going to credit them with changing the face of Houston barbeque.” | “I love them, you should too.”

Greg Gatlin, owner of Gatlin’s BBQ, went to his family when he was first had the idea to open a barbeque restaurant. They bit.

The original Gatlin’s BBQ was in a small, converted house on W. 19th Street in the Heights. There were three tables inside and six on a patio outside.

More than a decade later, they have a larger restaurant, and the family still works together to keep up with the demand for their delicious meats and sides.

Eat Like a Local: What Chris orders at Gatlin's BBQ (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

🍽️More “Eat Like a Local” picks for BBQ

Bookmark the Eat Like a Local website, so you can find more restaurants serving up great food near you. We’ll be adding restaurants to the map every week.

Watch new episodes of “Eat Like a Local with Chris Shepherd” Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KPRC 2.