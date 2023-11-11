Blood Bros. and Feges: These Houston restaurants put their own delicious spin on BBQ

Barbecue restaurants fill Texas, but only a handful are taking things to the next level by incorporating flavors you might not expect to find on brisket and ribs.

Blood Bros. BBQ and Feges BBQ are two of the spots in Houston shaking up the traditional barbecue seasonings.

In this episode of “Eat Like a Local with Chris Shepherd”, we meet the creators of the popular restaurants and learn what inspired them to do things differently.

Plus, Shepherd’s young niece and nephew join him to sample a spread of amazing menu items. He said he wanted to let “the real food critics” weigh in on this Houston barbecue.

“Eat Like a Local with Chris Shepherd” is your guide to the best food in Houston. Watch new episodes Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KPRC 2.

Watch this episode of “Eat Like a Local with Chris Shepherd” on KPRC 2 and KPRC 2+ Saturday at 10 a.m.

5425 Bellaire Blvd. | Bellaire

What it’s known for: Barbecue that incorporates the flavors the owners and pitmaster grew up eating in Houston, like Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean, Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Tex-Mex. It’s not Texas barbecue, they call it “Houston barbecue”.

How Chris describes it: “They’re bringing in all the multi-cultural aspects of Houston into the barbecue,” said Shepherd. “When you can show off your city through food, that’s a special thing.”

Eat Like a Local: What Chris orders at Blood Bros. BBQ (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

8217 Long Point Rd. | Houston

What it’s known for: Feges BBQ proudly touts on its website that they offer a new approach to barbecue combining traditional flavors and modern interpretations of classics.

How Chris describes it: “They’re not just a barbecue joint. They’ve got wings, they’re doing a killer burger,” said Shepherd. “You can think of it more as a smokehouse.... plus they’ve got a great wine list.”

Eat Like a Local: What Chris orders at Fege's BBQ (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

More “Eat Like a Local” picks for barbecue

Bookmark the Eat Like a Local website, so you can find more restaurants serving up great food near you. We’ll be adding restaurants to the map every week.

Watch new episodes of “Eat Like a Local with Chris Shepherd” Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KPRC 2.