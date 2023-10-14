Tacos for any day of the week! Chris Shepherd takes us on a taco crawl around Houston

Enjoy Taco Tuesday? Why limit yourself to just one day when there are so many great places to dine from breakfast to dinner any day of the week?

Just like he’s done with burgers, barbecue, and Vietnamese food, in this episode of “Eat Like a Local with Chris Shepherd”, the chef explores restaurants serving tacos for just about every taste.

AND -- be sure to watch till the end, because Shepherd takes you in his own kitchen to show you how he does taco night right in his own home.

“Eat Like a Local with Chris Shepherd” is your guide to the best food in Houston. Watch new episodes Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KPRC 2.

Watch the taco episode of “Eat Like a Local with Chris Shepherd” Saturday at 10 a.m.

Tacos el Bigotes

8400 S Gessner Dr. Suite I | Houston

What it’s known for: Trompo tacos, birria tacos, and even birria ramen! Walk in and you’ll see the trompo -- which is marinated pork roasting on a rotating spit.

How Chris describes it: “The trompo to me is what makes it so special, because you’re not getting that everywhere,” said Shepherd as he visited Tacos el Bigotes for the first time. After trying several dishes, including the trompo tacos, the birria tacos, and birria ramen, Shepherd had made up his mind -- “This is definitely one of my new favorites.”

Eat Like a Local: What Chris orders at Tacos el Bigotes (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

🌮More “Eat Like a Local” picks for tacos

Bookmark the Eat Like a Local website, so you can find more restaurants serving up great food near you. We’ll be adding restaurants to the map every week.

Watch new episodes of “Eat Like a Local with Chris Shepherd” Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KPRC 2.

PREVIOUS EPISODES: