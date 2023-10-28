Secret wings, sparkling cocktails, ‘heaven on a slice’: This is what top chefs order on their days off

Where do great chefs go when they want phenomenal food, killer cocktails, and a day off from cooking themselves? James Beard award-winning chef Chris Shepherd shares some of his favorite spots in this episode of “Eat Like a Local with Chris Shepherd”.

Secrets are revealed in this show, including what goes into Winnie’s popular shrimp po-boy and the story behind the restaurant’s wings you will NOT find on the menu.

From fancy fish dishes and gourmet pizzas to sparkling cocktails, with actual sparklers, the restaurants where chefs like to chill are delicious, casual, and fun.

2405 Genesee St. | Houston

What it’s known for: Pizza and crudo made with the freshest ingredients (From The Food Network, crudo, which means “raw” in Italian and Spanish, is used to refer to any dish of uncooked and dressed ingredients,)

How Chris describes it: He says Elro is owned by one of the most talented chefs he’s ever met, Terrence Gallivan. It’s a great place for small plates. Each dish shows a great amount of thought process went into creating it. Regarding the mortadella pizza, it’s “heaven on a slice”.

Gallivan previously co-owned The Pass and Provisions with chef Seth Siegel-Gardner. Gallivan’s most recent contribution to the Houston food scene is named for his kids, Eleanor and Ronan, who enjoyed sampling all of their dad’s creations as he perfected recipes for Elro at home.

3622 Main St. Suite A | Houston

What it’s known for: Fancy sandwiches in a fun, casual setting

How Chris describes it: “It’s the food that you want to eat all the time, but done with execution that really works. You nailed it,” said Shepherd. “You guys have taken the sandwich, sandwiches specifically, turned it on its side and made it really creative, imaginative, delicious.”

“We’ve both spent a lot of time in fine dining, craft cocktails, like we wanted to take all of those things that we had learned but then make a place that our friends would want to come on their day off,” said Benjy Mason, who owns Winnie’s with Graham Laborde.

