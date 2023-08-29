PHOTOS: Memorial-area house has skylights for days

HOUSTON – A Memorial-area home on the market for $1,349,000 has us looking up.

The home’s main great room is lodge-like and appears to be just beams and oh-so-many skylights.

“Rough sawn timber trusses with steel plates, and huge skylights adorn the ceiling and are the focal point in this spectacular home,” the listing for 334 Tealwood reads. “With the rest of the home having 10-foot ceilings and an open floor plan, it is a great space for entertaining. Two large travertine-faced fireplaces and planters and lots of built-ins add warmth and beauty. A large primary bedroom with en-suite bathroom has a shower, separate tub and a huge walk-in closet. The 8-foot tall double front doors and custom-made matching front security gate and side gate are just some of the details this home offers.”

The home has four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bathroom. We immediately went to photos of the main bedroom bathroom to see if the skylights extended into that room, but it appears that they do not, but large frosted glass windows do set the space off with oodles of natural light.

The listing notes that electrical and plumbing were replaced, according to the seller and the kitchen features Wolf appliances, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a wine refrigerator, two sinks, hardwood cabinets and granite countertops accented by custom Talavera tile from Mexico. HOA fees are listed at $600 per year.

Take a look through this one. Can you just imagine a rainstorm in this thing? What do you think of this home? Let us know in the comments.

334 Tealwood Drive (TK Images / Compass)

