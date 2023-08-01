‘A home of rare beauty’: Timeless Tanglewood home listed for $5.4M

HOUSTON – Located in one of Houston’s most affluent enclaves, 5005 Green Tree Road in the Tanglewood neighborhood is on the market for $5.4 million.
The traditional home has six bedrooms, seven full and two half bathrooms and 10,185 square feet of space.
Built in 1962, the two-story home sits on a 1.5-acre lot and and has a motor court with eight parking bays.
Some other notable features include a gorgeous foyer, a paneled library, a game room and a gym.
Here’s how Jana Bruce of Compass Real Estate describes the home in its listing: “This gracious estate is built for generations of families to enjoy offering a discerning resident a home of rare beauty and distinction on almost two acres of verdant, park-like grounds.”
Take a look inside in the photos below. What stands out to you? Let us know in the comments.
