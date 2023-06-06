PHOTOS: Peek inside this grand Galveston Island survivor on the market for $1.1M

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to look at to pass the time, enjoy a virtual tour of this charming island abode.

It’s not everyday you get a chance to own a piece of history. But that’s what the next owners of 3128 Avenue L will have. This lovely property, gorgeously renovated, dates to the 1890s.

German immigrant George Bendixen built the corner store with attached residential wing in 1892. A 1900 Storm survivor, the building served the island’s Old Central Neighborhood as a grocery for 76 years.

The property recently underwent a meticulous restoration by Delaneys Restoration and Plum Construction.

Jennifer Delaney of Nan and Company Properties oversaw the building’s rehabilitation and represents the listing.

“Every inch of this magnificent residence exudes a timeless charm, with designer-curated furnishings that seamlessly blend old-world elegance with contemporary comfort,” Delaney wrote of the property.

Inside, the floorplan extends 2,754 square feet and includes five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

The front door, set beneath a transom window, opens into an entrance hall with high ceilings, original hardwood floors and a staircase that ascends to the second floor.

To the immediate left is a well-lit parlor distinguished for its hand-scraped shiplap, crown molding, rough-hewn wood columns, and street-facing windows.

“Preserving the original character, the house proudly showcases hand-scraped shiplap wood, skillfully restored to its former glory,” Delaney said. “This architectural element not only adds warmth but also serves as a tangible connection to the past, allowing visitors to appreciate the historical significance of the residence.”

The living space adjoins a lovely eat-in kitchen with yellow cabinetry, marble counters, a hand-painted teal backsplash, and a pair of double doors which, when closed, conceal dual alcoves.

“The European solid wood doors in the kitchen, adorned with intricate hand-carved designs, are a testament to the craftsmanship of this complete restoration,” Delaney said. “These unique features lend an air of authenticity and timelessness to the heart of the home.”

The short hall off the living rooms leads to a stately bedroom at the back of the house. French doors preserved during the recent renovation offer access to a newly-constructed patio. The en-suite bathroom is accented by a walk-in shower.

On the second floor, the primary bedroom boasts a wall of custom-built cabinetry. Double doors on either side open to private balconies with sweeping views of the surrounding neighborhood. During the storm of 1900, these balconies were used as a platform to pull people from the rising flood waters that engulfed the city of Galveston, Delaney said.

Elsewhere on the second level, there’s a reading nook and three large bedrooms.

“Ingenious design solutions have been incorporated into the home, including a custom window built-in that doubles as a queen-size bed, complete with extra storage,” Delaney said. “This clever space-saving feature showcases the fusion of practicality and luxury, allowing for comfortable living without compromising on style.”

The gorgeous lighting fixtures found throughout the house -- scones, chandeliers, and the like -- were sourced from Houston’s 19th Street Antiques.

“Each piece brings a touch of nostalgia, casting a warm glow that accentuates the character and ambiance of the home,” Delaney said.

With an abundance of windows, the home is awash in natural light.

“Meticulous efforts have been made to restore and maintain the home’s original windows, breathing life into their once-faded glory,” Delaney wrote. “The natural light that filters through these restored panes illuminates the space, casting dancing shadows on the restored wood floors, adding depth and character to each room.”

The property was recently showcased during the Galveston Historic Homes Tour in March.

“Stepping through the doors of this remarkable residence is like stepping into a time capsule, immersing oneself in the rich tapestry of Galveston’s past,” Delaney wrote. “As you walk through the rooms, they can’t help but transport you to a different era, where tales of resilience and survival were etched into the very walls of this remarkable survivor’s home. It stands as a living testament to the human spirit, a physical reminder of the triumph over adversity, and a symbol of the city’s enduring legacy.”

3128 Avenue L, Galveston,TX 77550 (Photo by Josh Gremillion)

