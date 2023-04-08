Porch perfection😍: Charming farmhouse on sprawling estate a delightful Waller County oasis

HOUSTON – A charming Waller County estate with a renovated farmhouse and 221 acres of land is on the market for $7,250,000.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home, built circa 1934, underwent a massive renovation in 2019. The elegantly updated accommodations are simply stunning.

Here’s how the listing describes it: “This fully renovated home with new bathrooms and kitchen still embraces the charm of a country farmhouse. The pointed arches in the entry are reminiscent of an old country church. The front living room has a wood-burning fireplace and the dining room connects into the completely modern country kitchen.”

Our favorite feature -- the spacious screened porch offering lovely views of the pastoral oasis just outside. Add a rocking chair, a stack of books, a pitcher of lemonade and we might never leave.

Also on the property is a 24-stall horse barn and adjacent polo field and 100 acres of pastures.

The rustic retreat is being sold by Katherine Gibson of Republic Ranches. For additional details on the listing click here or call Gibson at (713) 304-5257.

Take a look inside:

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

Stars at Night Farm (TK Images)

MORE:

Looking for more posh Texas properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.