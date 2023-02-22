PHOTOS: Sugar Land mansion on market for $4.5M has Italian villa vibes

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Sugar Land mansion reminiscent of a sprawling Italian villa is on the market for $4,500,000.

Located on Alkire Lake in a gated community, 1309 N Horseshoe Drive sits on a two-acre lot with 9,226 square feet of living space. The home has 12-foot to 14-foot ceilings. Some of the home’s features include hardwood floors, a lakeside terrace and a primary wing that shares water views as well as a fitness suite with private laundry.

In addition, the house has an elevator, high-end appliances, designer lighting and inside/outside fireplaces made from Icelandic volcanic stone, the listing says.

The listing’s photos are attractive with its staging. And believe us, we’ve seen some nicely-staged places. The home has a neutral palette that could be easily modified for any taste, but it’s not bland, as you so often see in homes staged for sale.

We’re always on the lookout for homes that have a special something. This one has it -- whatever that is -- in spades. It’s a kind of calm, warmth and elegance that doesn’t just come from luxe amenities around every bend. Take a look through the photos. Do you like this one, too? Let us know in the comments and be sure to get our real estate newsletter here so you won’t miss a beat in Houston-area real estate -- especially stunners like this one we regularly feature.

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

1309 N Horseshoe Drive (Ambia Photography via Nextgen)

MORE:

Looking for more posh Texas properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.