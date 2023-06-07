Midcentury masterpiece in Montrose on the market for $1.5M; See inside the sleek space

HOUSTON – A midcentury duplex in Montrose is on the market for $1.5 million.

Designed by esteemed Houston architects Burdette Keeland and Hardwood Taylor, the compact mixed-use complex at 1953 Richmond Avenue was completed in 1955 for a photographer-client who wanted a secluded studio, a patio for outdoor photography, a pair of rental apartments, and covered parking for at least four cars.

“He got everything he wanted and some trim architecture too,” the publication Arts & Architecture noted in an issue showcasing the project.

To maximize indoor and outdoor space, the designers lifted the apartment on stilts, providing the units privacy and accommodating cars underneath. The apartments overlook an interior courtyard.

The studio, described by Arts & Architecture as a “handsome little temple,” was placed in the back of the plot.

The project cost $31,561, or about $10 per square foot, when it was completed.

The duplex recently underwent a renovation.

“The interior is tastefully updated, blending modern amenities with the original design aesthetic,” the property listing boasts. “The original built-in shelving and cabinetry provide ample storage space, while the updated lighting and HVAC systems offer modern conveniences.”

The studio exterior is red brick with steel painted black. The reception room of brick, glass and white walls has a polished terrazzo floor and high ceilings.

Double doors open to a kitchen with marble countertops and grey cabinetry.

On the far end of the structure, there’s a large bedroom and bathroom with a walk-in shower.

The white-walled apartment above the car port (the rental spaces were joined) is awash in natural light and sports hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, and a sizable bathroom.

“With its distinctive design and historical significance, the space will impress and create a unique live/work environment that inspires productivity and creativity,” the listing reads. “Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to own a piece of Houston’s architectural history.”

The property is represented by Loren Miner of Eastwood Realty. For inquires, call (626) 826-5906.

1953 Richmond Avenue (Avian, Houston Real Estate Photography)

