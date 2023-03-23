PHOTOS: Gated mansion with waterslide on market for $7M in The Woodlands; See its remodeled spaces, inside and out

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – It’s a mansion. There’s always another way to describe a home, but this one is just that. Mansion -- like a big one with a lot of luxury stuff.

The mansion at 6 Hepplewhite Way in The Woodlands is on the market for $7 million. The real estate beauty, tucked into a private gated community called Carlton Woods, was “completely remodeled and updated 2021,″ according to the listing. It has five to six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms in its 12,032 square feet sitting on a 40,421-square-foot lot.

But what are you getting for $7 million? There are the bibs and bobs that would draw some people to this home: two primary suites; pool; basketball court; five-car garage, full apartment with kitchen; Kohler whole house generator (includes pool); Sonos sound system; Leviton lighting; commercial-grade WIFI. However, this house also has some of the nice offerings that come with a house of this size and caliber of remodel: the kitchen grounded in earthy, yet clean styling, rooms built around a set of windows, wallpaper fitting with the scale of its spaces, a welcoming, simple entry all set off with tasteful gold finishes. It’s clear the designers for this remodel picked many things for their timelessness over trendiness.

And while there are some rooms that have, shall we say, a little more boldness than others -- we’re talking about you, bar, game room and theater areas -- there’s still a fun quality about them that bring the party to this mansion.

The pool and patio are probably our favorite spaces of this house. The patio looks like it’s another room in the house that just happens to not have windows. And the pool -- it’s grand and built for parties -- did we mention it has a water slide?

Just a few things to make it all real about owning a home of this size tucked in the listing -- there’s a $4,270 annual maintenance fee. Yeah.

Take a look inside -- and don’t miss the pool.

