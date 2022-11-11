PHOTOS: New build in River Oaks -- See the estate on the market for $12.5M with clean lines, custom details and oh-so-much wood and stone

HOUSTON – River Oaks -- one of the most sought-after, expensive, oldest and storied neighborhoods in Houston -- is known for its expansive mansions and now it has another on the market that’s decidedly new. Like brand, brand-new.

The home at 3315 Del Monte Drive is on the market for $12,500,000. It is indeed expansive at 12,519 square feet, with five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half bathrooms.

Here is the full listing.

Layne Kelly and JD Bartell Designs built and designed the home, which has a custom feel with wood details in the primary sitting area, wide hallways leading to the east and west wings. In addition to a summer kitchen with pool bath, the estate also has a four-car garage with patio access through sliding glass doors, elevator to all three floors, a backyard with turf lawn and pool/spa, boutique style closets and dressing room and a temperature-controlled wine room.

The staging you’ll see in the photos below is by by Studio Mackay and Laura Rathe Fine Art. The home is listed by Douglas Elliman Realty licensed associate David Gross.

What do you think of this new River Oaks estate?

3315 Del Monte Drive (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

