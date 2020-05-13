Look inside this one-of-a-kind Texas-sized penthouse on the market for $6.75 million

A one-of-a-kind Texas-sized penthouse situated in San Antonio just landed on the market and could be yours for $6,750,000.

For the seven-figure price tag, you could own the top three floors of the Camp Street building which includes two penthouse floors and a private rooftop terrace with a pool that offers unobstructed views of the downtown skyline.

The 15,076-square-foot penthouse located at 114 Camp St 500/600 features six bedrooms, seven full baths, three half baths and an open floor plan with white floors, walls and ceilings and a private elevator.

Here’s a look at the official listing posted on Har.com:

“A rare, unrivaled opportunity to own the top three floors to include two penthouse floors and your private rooftop terrace and pool. Experience walls of windows and incredible panoramic city skyline views of Downtown San Antonio upon entering your residence at Camp Street. With direct private elevator access, the residence’s open floor plan accommodates intimate moments and grand-scale entertaining while maximizing light and offering an abundance of wall space for showcasing of art. Designed on a magnificent scale with soaring ceilings and unobstructed vistas, the interior is detailed with exceptional materials and enjoys cutting edge smart home technology at your fingertips with the superior Crestron system. An exquisitely designed chef’s kitchen complete with professional-grade stainless steel appliances and custom contemporary solid wood Varenna Polifrom cabinetry. A sophisticated master suite offers a hidden TV, spacious sitting room and a luxurious spa-like bathroom, large walk.”

Scroll below to take a peek inside this artsy Texas abode.

114 Camp St 500/600 (San Antonio Board of Realtors)

