Own a piece of Texas history: These homes on the market are over 100 years old

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for new images to tack to your old home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of these one-of-a-kind Texas properties on the market.

Size: 5,166 square feet

Address: 4 Courtlandt Place, Houston, TX 77006

The listing: “A rare offering in The Courtlandt Place Historic District. Founded in 1906, Courtlandt Place has emerged as the crown jewel in Montrose’s renaissance. Situated behind the subdivision entry gates, #4 Courtlandt Place is a Tudor-Revival style home designed by Sanguinett & Staats and built in 1910. The present owners conducted a substantial renovation to update the home while retaining its character and architectural elements. An inviting front porch spans the front façade. Inside, the double parlor and dining room retain their original Arts & Crafts architectural elements: pencil-width hardwood floors, Arts & Crafts tiled fireplaces, Jacobean-style paneling and built-in benches, 9/1 light windows, boxed-beam ceilings, and interior leaded-pane French doors. Updated kitchen with massive island. Breakfast room with windows overlooking side yard, rear patio, motor court, and carriage house. Spacious master suite with fireplace. See amenities and floor plan for additional details.”

Size: 6,600 square feet

Address: 808 S Lamar St, Weatherford, TX 76086

The listing: “If you like relaxing on the front porch of a large country home on a hill sipping your coffee in the morning in the morning this is your house. Built in 1897 this home sits in the historic district of Weatherford overlooking the 1886 Courthouse. There is a small guest house or could be a pool house and another guest space with a separate entrance to the main house which would also be perfect for working from home, both with full bathrooms. Above the garage is a 2 bedroom apartment perfect for visiting parents, wheel chair accessible with elevator from the garage. 2nd floor has a ballroom with a domed ceiling and acoustic tiles. The home has been immaculately maintained by the current owners for 28 yrs.”

Size: 7,802 square feet

Address: 1702 Broadway Street, Galveston, TX 77550

The listing: “Historical Estate Home That Was The Home of Originally Own By John Charles League, Next Eliza Seinsheimer Kempner For Many Years Until She Passed Away in 1947 At The Age Of 95. Her son was Isaac H. Kempner, The Last Surviving Founder Of The Imperial Sugar Company, & Former Mayor Of Galveston. Now It Is Owned By The Estate Of John S. Samuels, III.* Stone Elevation & Wrap Around Front & Side Porch Original Wood Floors,Majestic Double Doors*Music Room Or Formal Living + Fireplace With Italian Marble Surround*Study W/Pocket Doors, 2 Walls Of Built-Ins + Fireplace*Gigantic Formal Dining Room W/Butler Built-Ins*2 Staircases In Home*Fabulous Stain Glass Windows Over The Front Staircase*Sunroom With Walls Of Windows*Kitchen W/Built-ins*Upstairs On 2 Floors Are Numerous Bedrooms & Baths*Built-Ins In Most Of The Bedrooms*All Rooms Are Oversized With Good Closet Space. Antique Original Metal Fencing*Concrete Wall Around Back Yard*Green House*Side Circle Driveway.”

Size: 1,556 square feet

Address: 401 James Street, Houston, TX 77009

The listing: “Step into this Historic family home built in 1905 and find yourself never wanting to leave. The sellers have remodeled the interior & exterior extensively sparing no expense while keeping much of the original charm and character. Granite counters, custom wood cabinetry, wood flooring, energy efficient metal roof, new siding and more. Sip your morning coffee or evening wine from an inviting front porch. Located on a desirable corner lot with plenty of front, side and backyard space for gardening and pets. The large custom shed makes a great dog retreat or Man Cave. Fully fenced perimeter for maximum privacy and security. Only 3 miles to Downtown and 2 miles to The Heights Dining, Shopping and White Oak Hike/Bike Trail. You will not find another home featuring this kind of original character with extra features in a better location. No flooding here per seller. Call for your private showing.”

Size: 4,732 square feet

Address: 507 S De Leon, Victoria, TX 77901

The listing: “Stunning functional 5 bedroom/4.5 bath Victorian home originally built in 1883 in Seaport City of Indianola, Texas. This magnificent D.H. Regan home found its way to Victoria in 1886 and will celebrate its 135th birthday in 2021. Home boasts with impeccable detailed woodwork throughout, original long leaf pine floors, updated gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, large utility, and beautiful pool/hot tub. Large game room or office on 3rd floor overlooks manicured lawn and fountain. Sprinkler system, wiring for security system, and tankless water heater are just some of the modern upgrades. This certified Texas Historical Landmark has been featured countless times on tour and in publications. Do not miss a chance to own one of the finest examples of Jules Leffland’s Italianate architectural skills in historical downtown Victoria.”

Size: 2,895 square feet

Address: 614 N Anglin St, Cleburne, TX 76031

The listing: “If you love Victorian style house you’re going to love this 142 year old house! Don’t miss out on seeing all of the beautiful details in person! There are two staircases, large covered porches, a balcony and doors everywhere leading outside. A large backyard with swimming pool is perfect for entertaining! New roof Jan 2019, new ac units 2016 and heat pump in 2019. Piano in front room stays with the house! The home is a part of Save Old Cleburne and has previously been a part of the Candle Walk! Schedule your showing today!”

Size: 1,524 square feet

Address: 202 E 5th ST, Lampasas, TX 76550

The listing: “202 E 5th ST Lampasas TX 76550 is listed for sale for $295,000. It is a 0.28 Acre(s) Lot, 1,524 SQFT, 2 Beds, 2 Full Bath(s) in A H Barnes.”

Size: 18,230 square feet

Address: 1804 Rosenberg Street, Galveston, TX 77550

The listing: “ONE OF THE HISTORICAL GEMS OF GALVESTON ! DESIGNED BY NOTED ARCHITECT , ALFRED MULLER , AND BUILT IN 1895, KNOWN AS THE LETITIA ROSENBERG HOME FOR WOMEN .CURRENT OWNERS HAVE DONE A BEAUTIFUL RESTORATION FOR APPROX .THE WEST 1/2 OF THE HOME . EAST SIDE IS READY FOR YOUR OWN RESTORATION .. ENTERING THE MAIN ENTRY , YOU WILL BE GREETED BY STUNNING CRYSTAL CHANDELIERS AND HAND CRAFTED WOODEN WAINSCOTTING, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS . MANY HISTORICAL PIECES FROM ST PATRICKS CHURCH AND BUCCANEER HOTEL ARE PART OF THE RESTORATIONS .ALL CHANDELIERS REMAIN WITH THE HOME . APPROX 528 SF THEATER ROOM ON MAIN AREA . APPROX 22,000 LBS OF CARRERA MARBEL IN KITCHEN & BATHROOMS. LUSCIOUS LANDSCAPING IN THE GARDENS . THERE ARE 3 DELUXE BEDROOM / BATHROOM SUITES ON 3RD FLOOR .. EACH HAVE BEDROOM , SITTING AREA AND LARGE BATHROOMS .. (3 ) 1/2 BATHS ARE ON 2ND FLOOR . 2 PERSON ELEVATOR FROM GROUND FLOOR TO THE THIRD FLOOR. MULTIPLE BALCONIES OVER LOOK THE GROUNDS.”

