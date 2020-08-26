142-year-old Texas home on the market is a pink-lover’s dream digs

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re a great appreciator of all-things pink, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this one-of-a-kind Texas property.

Say hello to 614 North Anglin Street, a Victorian-style home sitting on a quarter-acre spread in Cleburne, TX. Old home aficionados with a passion for pink will be tickled, well, pink by this charming Texas time capsule on the market. Built back in 1878, the home features high ceilings, wood moldings and floors, and several fireplaces.

At one time, the house was divided into apartments. Later, it fell into disrepair, and came close to being condemned and torn down, according to Save Old Cleburne, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving historic architecture throughout the city. Its owners spent years restoring and updating the home and now it’s on the market.

If you’ve got $355,000 burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this powder pink palace your forever home, give real estate agent Nicole Shipman a ring at (817) 269-2195.

Now, ladies and gentlemen of the Lone Star State, it’s time for the pink-tastic pics you’ve all been waiting for.

(Cue drum roll)

Scroll through the photos below for a virtual tour of this colorful, 142-year-old Texas home.

