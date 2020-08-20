This historic 118-year-old Queen Anne Texas cottage could be yours for $325K

LAMPASAS, Texas – In the market for a historic Texas home? Or just curious to peek inside one? Whichever the reason, we’re here to take you on a virtual tour inside one of the state’s most unique and charming estates currently for sale.

On this tour, we’re traveling to a quaint 118-year-old Queen Anne cottage nestled deep in the heart of Texas.

Located on a .28-acre corner lot at 202 East 5th Street in the City of Lampasas, this lovely two-bedroom, two-bath abode known as the Matt and Rebecca Smith House is designated as a Texas Historic Landmark. As you walk up its green steps, you’ll notice the historic state marker with details of the home’s history.

The 1902-built home features 1,524-square-feet of living space, spacious front and back yards, a huge front wrap around porch, multiple outdoor living areas, a carport and a $325,000 price tag.

Scroll below to take a look inside the one-of-a-kind Lone Star property.

For more information on the listing, click here.

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

202 E 5th ST (HAR)

What do you think about this home? Is it worth the price? Let us know in the comments.