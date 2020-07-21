On the market: Sweet 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom Texas Hill Country home from the 19th century

Tucked away on just over five acres of wooded land west of Forth Worth, this sweet 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom home from the 19th century that’s ready for a new owner, according to the Houston Association of Realtors.

Listed for $995,000, the 123-year-old abode at 808 S Lamar Street in Weatherford reps two-stories, 6,600-square-feet of living space and a total of 16 rooms.

Here’s a look at the property’s description from HAR.com:

“Imagine a simpler time relaxing on the front porch of a large country home on a hill sipping lemonade. Built in 1897 this home sits in the historic district of Weatherford overlooking the 1886 Courthouse with views of the city of Fort Worth on a clear day. The home was built and served as a single-family residence but the current owners also operated this Queen Anne style Victorian painted lady as a Bed & Breakfast for 14 years. The entire property has 10 bedrooms-bathroom which includes 2 guest suites with separate entrances, hot tubs and full bathrooms. The second floor boasts a grand ballroom with a domed ceiling and acoustic tiles. The home has been immaculately maintained by the current owners for 26 years.”

Other features not mentioned in the description above include five living areas, a two-car garage and a pool.

Scroll below for a peek inside and to see what nearly $1 million can get you in Texas real estate.

808 S Lamar Street (HAR)

