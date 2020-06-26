See inside this historic Texas home built in 1903 that’s on the market

Known as the Talbott-Wall house, this 114-year-old Dutch Colonial Revival in Forth Worth is ready for a new owner who has a soft spot for historic homes.

Situated on a large corner lot in one of the city’s oldest streets, the two-story abode at 1102 Samuels Avenue, reps three bedrooms, one full bath, one half bath and 2,098-square-feet of living space.

The historic 1900s home is also conveniently located between downtown and the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

Per the listing, the residence’s full bath was recently remodeled and new plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning were installed.

Scroll below to see inside this rustic Texas estate priced at $450,000.

For more information on the property, click here.

