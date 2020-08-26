Historic Houston cottage from the early 1900s could be yours for $425K

HOUSTON – In the market for a historic Texas home? Or just curious to peek inside one? Whatever the reason, we’re here to take you on a virtual tour inside one of the state’s most unique and charming estates currently for sale.

On this tour, we’re taking you north of downtown Houston to a traditional-style cottage built 115 years ago.

Well-kept throughout the years and customized to fit modern living, the home still retains many of its original character details, per the Houston Association of Realtors listing.

The single-family residence sits on a .10-acre lot at the corner of James and Fletcher Street in Northside Village. It reps a little over 1,500-square-feet of living space, two-bedrooms, a full bath and a half bath.

Highlights of the property include its lovely front porch, spacious living room, impeccable kitchen with a wine refrigerator, and a cute storage shed that could be used as a man cave, a she-shed or a studio.

Here’s a look at the home’s description from HAR:

“Step into this historic family home built in 1905 and find yourself never wanting to leave. The sellers have remodeled the interior & exterior extensively sparing no expense while keeping much of the original charm and character. Granite counters, custom wood cabinetry, wood flooring, energy efficient metal roof, new siding and more. Sip your morning coffee or evening wine from an inviting front porch. Located on a desirable corner lot with plenty of front, side and backyard space for gardening and pets. The large custom shed makes a great dog retreat or man cave. Fully fenced perimeter for maximum privacy and security. Only 3 miles to downtown and 2 miles to The Heights dining, shopping and White Oak hike/bike trail. You will not find another home featuring this kind of original character with extra features in a better location. No flooding here per seller. Call for your private showing.”

What’s the asking price? $424,900.

Take a peek inside the home through the pictures below:

For more information on the listing, click here.

401 James Street (HAR)

What do you think of this quaint Bayou City home? Is it worth the price? Let us know in the comments below.