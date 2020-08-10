3-story historic Texas home seeks new owner for nearly $650,000

VICTORIA, Texas – A gorgeous three-story historic Texas home from the 1880s is ready for a new owner who has an appreciation for old estates and a budget of $650,000.

This sweet 1883 Victorian abode, known as the D.H. Regan home, sits on a .40-acre corner lot at 507 South De Leon in the city of Victoria.

According to Historic Victoria Texas, the abode was originally built in Indianola but then relocated in 1886 after a devastating hurricane destroyed the port city.

The stunning single-family residence, registered as a Texas Historic Landmark, reps 4,732-square-feet of living space, five bedrooms, four full baths and one-half bath.

Highlights from the HAR listing include a pool with a hot tub and a large room on its third floor, which could be used as a game room or office. Original features include intricate woodwork details throughout and beautiful longleaf pine floors.

Scroll below to see inside this quaint estate on the market for $649,900 through the images below, courtesy of Central Texas MLS:

