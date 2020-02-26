Is it possible to find quality cowboy hats at thrift shops in Houston? Yes!

HOUSTON – We have been doing a series of rodeo items of clothing you can find in the Houston area. So far, we’ve found boots, jackets, shirts, belts and jewelry that fashions the perfect western-themed look to wear during Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

But what about the cowboy hats? Not so simple.

Where we went: Salvation Army, Pavement Houston Clothing and Out of the Closet.

Why we picked it: Depending on where you go, quality cowboy hats can cost you $30 or more. You can always find the cheaper version of them, but that’s what you’re going to get -- cheaper quality.

My mission was to find quality cowboy hats in good condition at local thrift shops in the Houston area. My dilemma, they sell out fast!

Here’s what I found:

I was able to find this little beauty at this thrift store. It’s very versatile for men and women and had a simple design. The hat cost approximately $4.99. I was only able to find one. When I asked the store employee if they had more in the store, they said cowboy hats tend to sell fast, which is something I continued to hear throughout my scavaging.

Cowboy hat found at Salvation Army in the Heights. (KPRC)

I was able to find three western hats for women at this thrift shop. They weren’t traditional, but still very stylish. Now, although this is a thrift store, this was probably the most expensive one I’ve encountered. The price can range from $12 to $30. When I asked an employee why so much, she explained that some items come in newly ordered from certain shipping companies.

Three western hats found at Pavement Houston Clothing. (KPRC)

The outside of this thrift shop was really intriguing with colorful splattered paint dripping down the building’s black walls. Definitely perfect for Instagram photos. The store also gives 96 cents of every dollar collected to the AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s programs and also gives free HIV testing to walk-ins, regardless of being uninsured.

Now, to the hat I found.

Like the others, I was only able to find one versatile cowboy hat for $13. The store has much to offer but I was told by the store owner that cowboy hats sell out fast.

$13 cowboy hat found at Out of the Closet thrift store. (KPRC)

My overall recommendations

This is not going to be an easy search. We live in Texas, so cowboy hats sell out pretty quickly down here, especially when it’s a good bargain. If you’re determined to find a cowboy hat, just be sure to make time out of your day to search thrift stores in your surrounding neighborhoods.

I personally think cowboy hats may be easier to find in more suburban and rural areas where many are ridding their old ones and adding new ones to their collection.

Read previous thrifting deals in the Houston area: