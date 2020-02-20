This Montrose thrift shop has all the vintage gear you need to look your best for Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON – We’ve been doing a series of clothing deals you can wear during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and found a thrift shop in the Montrose area that has everything you need.

From vintage boots, belts, jewelry, plaid shirts and jackets, and more, this thrift shop is selling it -- by the pound.

This week’s search: All clothing gear to wear at Houston Rodeo concerts, shows and carnival.

Where we went: Flamingos Vintage Pound, located at 2814 Shepherd Drive.

Why we picked it: Finding rodeo gear can be expensive, especially for those who are on a budget. I wanted to find not only great deals on clothing and shoes but make it vintage and stand out from the crowd. Boutiques can cost you a good penny but the best part about Flamingos Vintage Pound is you can buy per the pound.

Flamingos Vintage Pound's pricing chart. (KPRC)

Here are a few of my faves:

Let’s start with the jewelry. The store’s owner said the cost of jewelry ranges from $2.99 to $4.99. You have the option of earrings, necklaces and bracelets to choose from. I personally loved the dangled earrings, because they gave a very western feel to them along with the colors.

A range of jewelry found at Flamingos Vintage Pound in Montrose (KPRC)

Now to the cowboys’ staple, belts with metal buckles. The owner said belts without the buckle cost $3.99 and with the buckle, $8.99.

Belts found at Flamingos Vintage Pound in Montrose (KPRC)

Now, I know I did a feature on where to find quality rodeo boots for the low, BUT the Flamingos Vintage Pound’s boots were so unique and you won’t easily find these vintage boots at other stores. My favorite boots were these pink and black boots. I’ve yet to see these hit the streets of Houston and I just know they will capture the eyes of many.

Vintage pink and black boots at Flamingos Vintage Pound. (KPRC)

Now, to the jackets. From real leather, furry vests to jeans, the Montrose thrift shop carries a variety of western-looking jackets. These jackets are priced different, depending on the weight. I would assume the men’s real leather jacket would cost a little more than others because they were heavy picking up.

Leather jackets and vests found at Flamingos Vintage Pound. (KPRC)

Check out the gallery below of all the items I found at Flamingos Vintage Pound:

Full Screen 1 / 17 Vintage rodeo gear found at Montrose thrift shop.

My overall recommendations

If you’re looking for a one-stop thrift shop to find a western look for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, this place will get you started with a few outfits to show off. The pricing seems very reasonable for the quality of items you get -- especially it being vintage.

