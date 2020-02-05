12 great work outfits we found at a local thrift store. Here’s how to make them work for you.

KATY, Texas – Whether you’re looking for a new job or want to jazz up your work clothes, we can all agree that professional work clothes and dresses can become quite expensive.

From blazers, dress pants to high-quality work dresses -- all can be found at your local thrift stores.

This week’s search: Professional work clothes

Where we went: Goodwill in Katy, located at 21930 Kingsland Blvd.

Why we picked it: While I was searching for trendy and affordable winter clothing, I also spotted several professional work clothes that would also go well with the blazers and coats I found.

Let’s take a look at the quality items I recently found.

Let’s start with the dresses:

I found this cute maroon dress in great condition at this thrift store. This can be worn during the summer or winter, depending on how you layer it. The dress cost around $3 and was still in great condition and still held its color.

My suggestion: If you’re going to wear this during Spring or Summer time, I would wear it by itself or a light blazer to accompany the dress, preferably black. Black or nude heels will take your look up a notch. During the winter season, I would suggest wearing a black peacoat or blazer along with black pantyhose with heel ankle boots.

Maroon work dress found at Goodwill in Katy. (KPRC)

This dress reminded me of Wednesday’s signature outfit from the Addams Family show and movie. Its sweater-like material is made perfectly for the winter.

My suggestion: I would suggest wearing your hair in a high or low sleek bun with it being a collar neck dress. I would also wear a red lip to compliment the black and white colors. The red will pop out from the neutral colors. Ankle boots will also compliment this dress. This dress cost around $5.

Black and white-collar neck dress found at a Goodwill in Katy. (KPRC)

This bright-colored dress is definitely fitting for the summer. This dress cost around $5.

My suggestion: I would suggest wearing nude heels or to jazz it up, maybe blue or yellow heel sandals.

Professional work dress found at a Goodwill in Katy. (KPRC)

This black Calvin Klein dress stood out to me because of its gold accent zippers. It’s simple, yet stylish to wear to work, church or a business setting. This dress cost $7.99. An original Calvin Klein dress could cost you around $30.

My suggestion: This dress is so simple, a pair of black heels with any hairstyle will complete your look.

Black Calvin Klein dress with gold zippers found at a Goodwill store in Katy. (KPRC)

This black and white dress is perfect for a business meeting, networking event or even a job interview. The material of the dress was heavy and was found to be in great condition. This dress cost $7.99, which is a great deal for the quality.

My suggestion: This dress would pair perfectly with heels or flat shoes. An updo hairdo will also compliment the neck area of the dress. I would recommend wearing this dress during the spring or summer time.

A black and white dress found at a Goodwill in Katy. (KPRC)

This red dress could easily be looked over but that’s what caught my eye, the high neckline, pockets and oversized look to it. It reminds me of a vintage raincoat but instead a vibrant red dress. This zipper in the front could change the dress from a turtle neck to a V-neck.

My suggestion: Nude-colored heels with definitely make this outfit pop.

Zenergy by Chloe red dress found at a Goodwill in Katy. (KPRC)

Now to the bottoms:

Not many pants and skirts of my interest were found at this location but that doesn’t mean you can’t find at another or on another day. But I did choose some that stood out to me. The cost of pants and skirts at this location ranged from $4.99 to $6.99.

This pattern skirt just stood out to me. It’s not for everyone but I loved how you can turn this into a simple look for work.

My suggestion: I just envisioned this with a solid black or white turtle neck shirt for winter with ankle heel boots.

Pattern skirt found at a Goodwill in Katy. (KPRC)

This black, white and gray capris is something every professional should have in their closet. It can literally be paired with any shirt and shoes. The capris at this location cost $5.99.

My suggestion: This can be dressed up or down.

Checkered Capri pants found at a Goodwill in Katy. (KPRC)

Of course, you can find plenty of black slacks and dress pants but these had a little more bling to them. These were so simple but the accent silver lining on the side of the pants can add to your outfit.

My suggestion: I would dress the pants up by pairing them with heels and a cute shirt that compliments the silver in the pants.

Black dress pants found at a Goodwill in Katy. (KPRC)

And lastly, blazers:

Calvin Klein can usually cost you around $80 to $100, but this nicely fitted black blazer cost me -- wait for it -- $10! It was still in nice condition and lightly worn.

My suggestion: Blazers are so universal. You can wear this with a professional work dress or a nice silk shirt paired with jeans.

Calvin Klein blazer found for $10 at a Goodwill in Katy. (KPRC)

I found an Ellen Tracey women’s blazer for $9.99. This blazer can cost between $110 and $140, according to Amazon. Although it’s not my size, this is where your creativity kicks in.

My suggestion: First thing I would do, roll the sleeves! Especially since its an oversized blazer, the last thing you want is for people to think its too big. I wore a black turtle neck dress that I also found at the thrift store to pair with the blazer for a Friday night out with friends. If you are wearing a dress, I would suggest thigh-high boots for a complete look. For another look, I would suggest fitted jeans and a white or solid colored turtle neck shirt with boots.

Oversize Ellen Tracy women's blazer found at a Goodwill in Katy. (KPRC)

This little gem stood out the most when I showed it to others. Tahari brand can cost you about $30 or more at traditional clothing stores but I found this beauty for under $10. This would stand out at any job interview or a fresh new blazer at work.

My suggestion: This would pair perfectly with any black skirt but preferably a long pencil skirt with a plain white blouse, it can also be silk. You don’t want a button-up shirt because it would take away from the blazer.

Tahara black blazer found at a Goodwill in Katy. (KPRC)

My overall recommendations

The key is to find clothes that are in good condition and near your size. This is for anyone who wants to add to their closet and change up their style for whatever season you’re looking for a change. When I was in college, there were many networking events I wanted to attend but despised the fact I had to go out and buy clothes for these events. The best part of thrifting, not only do you save money, but you can also switch it up and mix-match the jackets, skirts or pants you bought with other items from your closet.

As I always say in the world of thrift shopping, the biggest thing you will have to bring with you is -- patience! I can’t say this enough, it’s like digging for treasure but when you do find it, no one else will easily find it as well or have it.

Also, don’t get discouraged, if you don’t find anything at one thrift store, plan a day to go to another.

What’s your favorite thrift store in Houston?