Here’s where you can find quality used boots to wear during Houston Rodeo for less than $7

HOUSTON – It’s time to rodeo, ya’ll.

Texans are gearing up for the 2020 Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show with cowboy boots and hats. We all know that boots can cost more than $100 for a single pair. Well, to save some money this year, I checked out a local thrift shop in southwest Houston that had many options of boots to choose from for $10 or less.

This week’s search: Boots to wear at Houston Rodeo concerts.

Where we went: Texas Thrift, located at 9750 Fondren Road

Why we picked it: There’s so much money that goes into having the perfect rodeo look and many college students or parents don’t want to wear the same $100 pair of boots, so to change it up a bit, why not have a few quality boots. All the boots that were found can either be worn at one of the concerts, shows or carnival during the rodeo.

Let’s take a look at the quality items I recently found.

Here are a few of my faves:

This heeled boot screams rodeo vibes. The price was $9.98. While I advise to not wear these to the carnival, but the rodeo show or a concert would be ideal.

Heel boots for $9.98 found at a local thrift shop in southwest Houston. (KPRC)

Now, these men’s boots were a little more pricey BUT its a great deal and definitely high quality. These leather boots cost $19.91. I mean, that’s quite a steal for a pair of men’s boots. These are overall universal boots during the rodeo, whether you wear them at a concert, show or carnival, they will work.

Men's boots for $19.91 found at a local thrift shop in southwest Houston. (KPRC)

Say hello to these thigh-high boots. I found these unique pair of boots for $9.98. Definitely wearable for a rodeo concert, show and carnival. The low and thick platform won’t put much pressure on your feet and makes it more comfortable to walk around in.

Thigh-high boots found for $9.98 at a local thrift shop in southwest Houston. (KPRC)

These black cowboy boots for men cost $6.98. They are simple but definitely perfect for the rodeo and sustainable to take on the dirt you will be walking through.

Men's cowboy boots for $6.98 found at a local thrift store in southwest Houston. (KPRC)

Check out the gallery below of all the boots I found at Texas Thrift.

Boots found at Texas Thrift in southwest Houston for less than $20.

My overall recommendations

Make sure your boots are in good condition and wear socks! The last thing you want is to put your foot into a pair of used boots before cleaning them. If they look a little worn down, I suggest taking them to be polished or buy a polisher for your boots.

What did you think of these boot options?