Here’s where you can find quality used boots to wear during Houston Rodeo for less than $7
HOUSTON – It’s time to rodeo, ya’ll.
Texans are gearing up for the 2020 Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show with cowboy boots and hats. We all know that boots can cost more than $100 for a single pair. Well, to save some money this year, I checked out a local thrift shop in southwest Houston that had many options of boots to choose from for $10 or less.
This week’s search: Boots to wear at Houston Rodeo concerts.
Where we went: Texas Thrift, located at 9750 Fondren Road
Why we picked it: There’s so much money that goes into having the perfect rodeo look and many college students or parents don’t want to wear the same $100 pair of boots, so to change it up a bit, why not have a few quality boots. All the boots that were found can either be worn at one of the concerts, shows or carnival during the rodeo.
Let’s take a look at the quality items I recently found.
Here are a few of my faves:
This heeled boot screams rodeo vibes. The price was $9.98. While I advise to not wear these to the carnival, but the rodeo show or a concert would be ideal.
Now, these men’s boots were a little more pricey BUT its a great deal and definitely high quality. These leather boots cost $19.91. I mean, that’s quite a steal for a pair of men’s boots. These are overall universal boots during the rodeo, whether you wear them at a concert, show or carnival, they will work.
Say hello to these thigh-high boots. I found these unique pair of boots for $9.98. Definitely wearable for a rodeo concert, show and carnival. The low and thick platform won’t put much pressure on your feet and makes it more comfortable to walk around in.
These black cowboy boots for men cost $6.98. They are simple but definitely perfect for the rodeo and sustainable to take on the dirt you will be walking through.
Check out the gallery below of all the boots I found at Texas Thrift.
My overall recommendations
Make sure your boots are in good condition and wear socks! The last thing you want is to put your foot into a pair of used boots before cleaning them. If they look a little worn down, I suggest taking them to be polished or buy a polisher for your boots.
What did you think of these boot options?
