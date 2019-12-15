WeekHack: Funeral for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, Papa John’s fundraiser for Sgt. Christopher Brewster’s family and more Houston happenings
Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events, meetings and stories happening in the week ahead. This week, we sprinkled in some national stories we thought you should know about.
What to know:
Funeral for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan set for Wednesday
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Church in southeast Houston. The church, located at 14505 Gulf Freeway, was the same church where slain Houston police Sgt. Christopher Brewster’s funeral was held Thursday. The public is invited to attend.
H-E-B MacGregor Market slated to open Wednesday
H-E-B MacGregor Market is slated to open Wednesday, December 18 at 6055 South Freeway in Houston. The new 90,000 sq.-ft., store will feature the largest Meal Simple department in the company.
The sixth Democratic presidential debate takes place Thursday
Seven democratic presidential hopefuls will take the stage at the sixth debate of the 2020 presidential primary Thursday, Dec. 19 in Los Angeles.
Pearland 22-year-old will compete for Miss America crown
After five months of representing Texas, Chandler Foreman, 22, is preparing to compete for the job of Miss America in this week’s pageant. NBC’s “The 2020 Miss America Competition” will be telecast live Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.
Committee approves 2 articles of impeachment against Trump; full House vote expected next week
The House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Friday after abruptly shutting down a 14-hour session late Thursday following a marathon slog through Republican amendments aimed at killing the charges.
Approval of the two charges against the president sends the matter to the full House for a vote expected this week.
Where to eat:
Papa John’s will donate profits from Houston area locations to slain HPD officer’s family
Papa John’s will donate profits from its Houston area stores to slain Houston Police Officer, Sgt. Christopher Brewster’s family. On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday (Dec 17th-19th), Papa John’s Houston will donate profits from any online order purchased from a Houston-area store using the promo code HOUSTONCARES.
To show your support, all you have to do is order online from any Greater Houston-area Papa John’s location and use promo code HOUSTONCARES.
Use your Instagram account to snag a free meal from Chipotle
Chipotle is dropping free burrito codes on Instagram. The first 500 people to text the code will be gifted one free entree. According to the fine print, the redemption codes are only good for digital orders from participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States. There’s a limit of one code per mobile number. Codes expire December 31.
Montrose Blvd. named one of the most delicious in the world
Among a list of cities that are popular vacation destinations, Houston is recognized for being home to one of the world’s most delicious streets, according to the travel advice website Fodor’s.
The Montrose neighborhood known for its fun and quirky atmosphere, is now receiving acknowledgment for its variety of restaurants and bars.
Houston’s first Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant opens by Galleria
Mico’s Hot Chicken is heating things up in the Galleria-area as the first hot chicken spot in Houston. Mico’s Hot Chicken, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday - Sunday, is located at 2829 Chimney Rock Road.
What to do:
Take photos of your fur babies with Santa
Do you think of your pet as a furry kid? If you answered yes, then you’re not alone. While there are many places offering photos with Santa, it can be tough to find one that includes the four-legged family members. Don’t fret, pets. We’ve rounded up six spots in and around Houston where you can capture a special memory of your furry companion with Saint Nick himself.
ICE LAND one of eight holiday attractions at Moody Gardens
Moody Gardens has eight exciting attractions for the family to enjoy this Holiday season including ICE LAND, Festival of Lights, ice skating, an arctic slide, photos with Santa, Holiday 3D films, train rides, Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer in 4D, and lots more!
Where to volunteer in Houston this holiday season
As satisfying as unwrapping gifts might be, nothing feeds the soul more during the holidays than giving back to the city you love so much. This year, give back with one of these holiday volunteer opportunities. Click here to view the list.
