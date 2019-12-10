ICE LAND one of eight holiday attractions at Moody Gardens

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Moody Gardens has eight exciting attractions for the family to enjoy this Holiday season including ICE LAND, Festival of Lights, ice skating, an arctic slide, photos with Santa, Holiday 3D films, train rides, Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer in 4D, and lots more!

Grab your parkas and gloves (it’s chilly 9* degrees in there!) and get ready to cool down inside the Moody Gardens ICE LAND tent, where master ice carvers have taken 2 million pounds of ice to create this year’s theme: Christmas Around the World. Chill out with a festive drink inside the Shivers Ice Bar, where you can cozy up to a cool fireplace made completely of ice. You can even take a ride down the arctic ice slide!

Super value days start at $8.95 for Festival of Lights, and $19.95 for ICE LAND with an additional $5 off for seniors and children.

The ICE LAND attraction is open daily through January 12th.