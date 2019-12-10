Popular street in Houston named one of the most delicious in the world

HOUSTON – Among a list of cities that are popular vacation destinations, Houston is recognized for being home to one of the world’s most delicious streets, according to the travel advice website Fodor’s.

The Montrose neighborhood known for its fun and quirky atmosphere, is now receiving acknowledgment for its variety of restaurants and bars.

Experts at Fodor’s rank Houston’s Montrose Blvd. sixth in the world and notes the diversity of dining options “all in the space of a mile: Khun Kay Thai Café, Pronto Cucinino for casual Italian, Les Noo’dle for Vietnamese pho, and La Mexicana, for starters. Oh, and then there’s Niko Niko’s for Greek, BB’s for Tex-Orleans (apparently that’s a thing), Uchi for Japanese, Black Labrador for British… and the list goes on. Passport, not required.”

Overindulge in Delicious Snacks, Meals, and Treats on the World's Most Epicurean Streets

Preceding Montrose Blvd. are streets located in Puerto Rico, Chicago, Paris, Vietnam and London. Montrose Blvd. even comes before New York City’s 46th Street between Broadway and 9th, known as “restaurant row.”