Procession held for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan in Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – A procession was held for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan Friday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office motorcade with other agencies escorted the body of Sullivan as she was transported from the Medical Examiner’s Office to Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at 1:30 pm.

Sullivan, 43, was killed during a traffic stop when the suspect she was trying to arrest, got away, jumped in a vehicle and ran her over, officials said. The 16-year veteran of the Nassau Bay Police Department was rushed to a hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.

BACKGROUND: No bond for Tavores Henderson on upgraded charge of capital murder, previous assault charge

The suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Tavores D. Henderson, was arrested and charged with capital murder.