No bond for Tavores Henderson on upgraded charge of capital murder, previous assault charge

HOUSTON – The man accused of killing Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan has been denied bond after his felony murder charge was upgraded to capital murder Friday.

Law enforcement captured Tavores Henderson, 21, Thursday afternoon, two days after Sullivan was run over and killed Tuesday night. In order to get a warrant for his arrest, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office charged him with felony murder, which was a faster process, Ogg previously told KPRC 2.

Henderson appeared in court Thursday night where a judge set his bond on the felony murder charge for $150,000. This sparked outrage among law enforcement with Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo and Houston Police Officer’s Union President Joe Gamaldi all criticizing the move.

Friday morning, Henderson’s charge was upgraded to capital murder. Harris County DA prosecutor Sean Teare told KPRC 2 mid-Friday morning that when prosecutors upgraded the charge, they asked the judge for no bond, which was granted for both the capital murder charge and Henderson’s February charge of aggravated assault of a family member.

“I think that it’s important for everyone to understand that while the bond that was set yesterday, $150,000 on the felony murder, was obviously concerning to a number of people, in no way was that going to allow him to make a bond,” Teare said. “There was never going to be an issue where this individual was going to get out on a bond after we captured him.”

Teare explained that while Henderson was on the run, he failed to show up to a court date for his previous aggravated assault charge for which he had bonded out in July. When he didn’t show up in court, prosecutors moved to forfeit his bond in that case.

“So, he was at zero bond ... all day yesterday,” Teare said. “Once we captured him, his bond was at zero. So even if he had the $150,000 cash to drop down, they would not have released him.”

When asked why the DA’s office didn’t immediately file a capital murder charge against Henderson after he was captured, Teare said prosecutors wanted to “ensure that we had collected every piece of evidence, and not just collected it, but analyzed it.”