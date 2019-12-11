49ºF

Food

Houston’s first Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant opens by Galleria

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

(Mico's Hot Chicken)

HOUSTON – Mico’s Hot Chicken is heating things up in the Galleria-area as the first hot chicken spot in Houston.

‘Hot Chicken’ is a Nashville specialty created by the Prince family of the city’s original hot chicken shack. Based on online recipes, common ingredients used to replicate the Nashville-style chicken include hot sauce, cayenne pepper, chili powder, garlic powder and paprika.

Mico’s menu items include a sandwich, tenders basket and animal fries. Guests have the option of selecting their heat level which range from none to extra hot.

Mico’s Hot Chicken, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday - Sunday, is located at 2829 Chimney Rock Road.

