Where to take pet photos with Santa in Houston

Do you think of your pet as a furry kid? If you answered yes, then you’re not alone. While there are many places offering photos with Santa, it can be tough to find one that includes the four-legged family members. Don’t fret, pets. We’ve rounded up five spots in and around Houston where you can capture a special memory of your furry companion with Saint Nick himself.

1. Petco

Snag a pet photo with Santa Claus for a cause! Petco is offering pet photos with Santa for a donation of $9.95. All proceeds will go to helping animals in need. Use #santapawsforacause and tag @petcofoundation on Instagram for a chance to win prizes for both you and your pet.

*Contact a local store near you for event times.

Price: $9.95 (donation)

Hours: Dec. 14 & 15 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Address: multiple locations

Website: www.petcofoundation.org/events/pet-photos-with-santa-claus

2. First Colony Mall

For those looking to get a paw-some pic with Santa in Sugar Land, you’re in luck. Stop by First Colony Mall every Monday through Dec. 16 to get a professional holiday photo. Various packages and pricing available. Reservations can be made through the website.

Price: varies

Hours: Every Monday through Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Address: 16535 Southwest Freeway Sugar Land, TX 77479

Website: www.firstcolonymall.com/en/events/pet-pictures-with-santa

3. Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s

Is your family among the millions that have experienced a free photo with Santa at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s? Post... Posted by Bass Pro Shops on Friday, December 6, 2019

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast as well as an animal lover, this one is for you. Sister-stores Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are offering FREE pet photos with Santa as past of their “Santa’s Wonderland” event. Bring the family and enjoy fun activities like writing letters to Santa and crafts. You must have a Bass Pass to reserve a time slot with Santa. A limited amount of passes are available everyday in store. Digital passes are available in some locations.

*Check with your local store for details.

Price: FREE

Hours: Dec. 8 – 23 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday

Address: multiple locations

Website: www.basspro.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland and www.cabelas.com/category/Santas-Wonderland

4. Petsmart

Head over to your local Petsmart for a FREE pet photo with Santa. Fun filters for photos are even available through the Petsmart app. Guests are encouraged to use their personal phones. A digital file will also be available via email.

Price: FREE

Hours: Dec. 14 – 15 & Dec. 21 – 22 from noon – 4 p.m.

Address: multiple locations

Website: www.petsmart.com/ca-PetSmart-Events

5. Willowbrook Mall

Stop by the JCPenney wing for a memorable moment with Saint Nick and your precious pet. Photo sessions are available Monday nights via reservation on their website. Pricing ranges from $39.99 - $49.99.

Price: varies

Hours: Every Monday through Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Address: 2000 Willowbrook Mall Houston, TX 77070

Website: www.shopwillowbrookmall.com/en/events/pet-pictures-with-santa

My dog already has an outfit picked out for the photo: