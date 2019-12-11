Where to volunteer in Houston this holiday season

As satisfying as unwrapping gifts might be, nothing feeds the soul more during the holidays than giving back to the city you love so much. This year, give back with one of these holiday volunteer opportunities.

Pick up a bell, grab a kettle and help The Salvation Army of Greater Houston with their annual Red Kettle Campaign. All funds raised at the red kettle remain right here in Houston and helps the organization provide shelter to the homeless, food to the hungry, emergency disaster response, and recreational and educational programs. The Salvation Army’s goal this year is to raise $1 million in Houston. Individuals and groups can visit RegisterToRing.com and select the date, time and location where they would like to ring. The Salvation Army will supply the red kettle, bell and apron!

On Christmas Eve, help nonprofit City Wide Club feed thousands of people at its annual Super Feast at the George R. Brown Convention Center. At this extra special event, those in need not only get a warm meal but also receive clothing, shoes, blankets, medical exams, haircuts, vehicles, new toys and more. Volunteers will prepare and serve food, distribute new and donated items and help run the event.

Help the county clear the shelters for Christmas. Volunteer to work on the The Harris County Animal Shelter’special events team, help comfort animals while they take their official shelter photos, care for the shelter’s cats on the kitty committee, help teach old dogs some new tricks and more.

This year Toys for Tots, the program operated by the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve, hopes to give presents to thousands of Houston children in need. Volunteer to work in the warehouse, assist the organization with toy storage and transportation or make your business a local toy drop site.

Volunteer opportunities with the Houston Food Bank run the gamut. Help the food bank this holiday season by working in the warehouse or assisting with meal prep and packaging. Go alone or bring the whole family. The more the merrier.

