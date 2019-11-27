At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Where can you donate coats to keep Houstonians warm this winter?

Winter is fast approaching. Soon, sweater weather will force you and droves of Houstonians to pull your warm clothes out from storage. As you sift through your cold weather clothing of years passed, you may crave a winter wardrobe update. This winter, spread the warmth when you donate your used winter jacket.

Here’s where you can donate your old coat and help another Houstonian keep warm this winter.

Each year, the retailer hosts a nationwide coat drive. Bring your gently used winter coat to your local Burlington Coat Factory and you’ll not only help a Houstonian in need, you’ll get 10 percent off your next purchase. The coat drive ends on Jan. 20, 2020.

The next time you hit the mall, bring your old coat with you. Donate any gently worn piece of outerwear at your local J. Crew through December 26, and get $25 off your purchase of $125 or more.

Want to donate a winter coat perfect for work? Consider donating it to Dress For Success Houston. The nonprofit offers Houston women in need a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help them thrive in the workplace. The organization accepts gently used or new work appropriate women’s blazers and jackets.

This faith-based homeless shelter accepts new and gently used women’s, men’s and children’s coats as long as they are clean and free of stains and tears.

This interfaith organization made up of 16 Houston congregations provide temporary assistance in the form of food, clothing and other basic needs, with an emphasis on serving the working poor. It accepts donations of new and gently used clothing, including coats. Drop off your donation between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. , Monday through Friday at 5401 Fannin Street on the corner of San Jacinto and Calumet.

The Houston area charity is holding its second annual Catholic Charities Cares Coat Drive from Oct. 1, 2019 through Dec. 14, 2019. Drop off your gently worn jackets at a coat donation box.

Coat drop off locations:

Catholic Charities Central Office

2900 Louisiana Street, Houston, TX 77006

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Catholic Charities Guadalupe Center

326 S. Jensen St, Houston, TX 77002

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

W.T. & Louise J. Moran Health Center

2615 Fannin Street, Houston, TX 77002

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Catholic Charities North Loop West

2707 North Loop West, Ste 300, Houston, TX 77008

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mamie George Community Center

1111 Collins Road, Richmond, Texas 77469

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

