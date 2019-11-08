Ask 2: Where would be the best place to donate gently used bikes for the holidays?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we're dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, our digital team is committed to answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: I have been cleaning out our garage and have some gently used bicycles to donate - where would be the best place to do so for the holidays?

Most charities, if not all, only accept new items to give as gifts during the holidays.

A better option to spread some holiday joy to less privileged children would be to make a monetary donation or to donate brand-new bikes, toys or clothing items to a local charity.

BEARing Gifts, Houston Children's Charity, The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program are some toy drives organized by local non-profit organizations that want to bring a smile to a kid's face this Christmas.

All charities will accept new and unwrapped gifts, as well as monetary donations.

If you still need a place to get rid of your gently used bicycles you can do so at any of the six Salvation Army locations in Houston.

Goodwill Houston also accepts used bikes that are in one piece.

