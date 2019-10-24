Ask2: How did Houston become known as H-town?

HOUSTON – As part of KPRC's Ask2, we've invited you to ask us questions about Houston that you've wondered about, and we will try to hunt down the answer for you.

Question: "I don't understand H-town. Was Houston once Houstontown? Was it H-ton and it's morphed into H-town? Please explain."

H-Town is undoubtedly one of Houston's most popular nicknames.

Houston was never referred to as Houstontown or H-town. The nickname H-Town started to become commonly used in the 90s.

It is speculated 'H-Town' was introduced by a local R&B group called H-Town at the time. Additionally, the Arena Theater was referred to as the H-Town Arena.

