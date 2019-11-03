Ask2: How did Sugar Land get its name?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How did Sugar Land get its name?

The Bayou City burb half an hour southwest of Houston got its name from the product it produced for nearly two centuries: sugar.

Sugar Land served as the site of major U.S.sugar producer Imperial Sugar's headquarters, main sugar refinery and distribution center from 1843 until the refinery shuttered its doors in 2003.

Even after the departure of the sugar refinery that gave Sugar Land its sweet name, the city continues to honor its sugar-packed past. The official city seal even features the Imperial Sugar crown logo.

Want to dig deeper into Sugar Land's history? Here's some more background: