He’s here! JJ Watt and his family arrive in Houston ahead of Sunday’s Texans game, Ring of Honor induction

J.J. Watt and his family have arrived in Houston ahead of Sunday’s Texans game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’ll be a special day for Watt -- the former defensive end for the Texans and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year will be inducted into the Ring of Honor.

The Houston Texans posted several photos on social media of Watt and his family coming off their plane as they touched down in Houston.

He’s here and he’s perfect pic.twitter.com/6opaZTJxZF — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 28, 2023

“He’s here and he’s perfect,” the post said.

Watt will join 90 fellow legends, his parents, and his brothers, including Steelers QB TJ Watt during the ceremony, which will take place during halftime.

