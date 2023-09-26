J.J. Watt looks forward to Texans Ring of Honor induction at NRG Stadium: ‘Sunday is going to be a blast’

FILE - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. J.J. Watt has signed a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as a studio analyst. The announcement was made Thursday, June 29, 2023, by CBS Sports President David Berson.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

HOUSTON – When the Texans induct legendary retired defensive end J.J. Watt into the Ring of Honor on Sunday during halftime of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they’ll do so with a significant ceremony planned around honoring him.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and former Walter Payton Man of the Year will become the third member of the Ring of Honor, joining the late owner and founder Bob McNair and wide receiver Andre Johnson.

Watt will be the honorary coin toss captain. He’ll be joined at the game by more than 90 fellow Legends, retired Texans standout players. Watt’s family will be in attendance, including his wife Keaila Ohai Watt, his parents, and his brothers, including Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt and Derek Watt.

Fans will receive special ‘Thank You, J.J.” or ‘Thank 99″ placards when they enter the stadium. Limited edition J.J. Watt merchandise collection is available on game day.

“H-town, boy am I excited to see you guys this weekend,” Watt said in a video released on social media. “I know you guys are excited. The way the boys played this weekend, DeMeco them humming. C.J. looked good. Will blocked a kick. I’m so excited to get back in front of you guys. Sunday is going to be a blast.

“NRG is going to be rocking. I’m looking forward to getting back in front of that crowd, having a great atmosphere watching the guys fly around and play and just feeling like I’m part of that Htown family again. I missed you guys very, very much. It’s going to be a great weekend. Let’s have ourselves a blast. See you Sunday.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.