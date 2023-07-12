82º

JJ Watt shares Wheaties cover with ‘knucklehead’ brother TJ Watt

Former Texans star shares funny video celebrating the cover

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans announced his departure from the team on Feb. 12, 2021. He and the McNairs have mutually agreed to part ways. (Bob Levey, Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Former Texans star J.J. Watt is finally on the cover of a Wheaties box -- with his brother TJ Watt.

J.J. Watt posted a funny video celebrating the cover, showing him setting up breakfast and his “discovery” of the box.

“All right, I’m just sittin’ down to have a bowl of cereal, pretty exciting news to announce that Wheaties – iconic brand, breakfast of champions, the box that every athlete wants to be on as a kid, you dream about it growing up, very excited that I just received the first box and I’m going to have my first bowl this morning,” he says in the video. “Oh, come on, TJ’s on the box. Three Defensive Player of the Year awards, he’s got one and we share the box? Still awesome, it’s still awesome, but I’m going to have a conversation with somebody over at Wheaties about this. But anyways, extremely excited to be on a Wheaties box for the first time ever. Literally something you talk about as a kid, you dream about. This is special, so pretty excited, go pick some up at your local stores, special day for us and I’m gonna have a little bowl for myself.”

He opens the box and ends with “Enjoy your day.”

The Texans chimed in with this hilarious re-do of the cover, blocking out Watt’s brother, who is a star linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s TJ’s response that pokes fun at sharing the cover, hilariously highlighting that “(the guy) doesn’t even play football anymore.”

“I have to share with him, right?” he added.

Check out the cover here.

The cover will be available in August.

Houston star gymnast Simone Biles recently graced the cover of the iconic cereal box.

