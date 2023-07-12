JJ Watt shares Wheaties cover with ‘knucklehead’ brother TJ Watt

J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans announced his departure from the team on Feb. 12, 2021. He and the McNairs have mutually agreed to part ways.

HOUSTON – Former Texans star J.J. Watt is finally on the cover of a Wheaties box -- with his brother TJ Watt.

J.J. Watt posted a funny video celebrating the cover, showing him setting up breakfast and his “discovery” of the box.

“All right, I’m just sittin’ down to have a bowl of cereal, pretty exciting news to announce that Wheaties – iconic brand, breakfast of champions, the box that every athlete wants to be on as a kid, you dream about it growing up, very excited that I just received the first box and I’m going to have my first bowl this morning,” he says in the video. “Oh, come on, TJ’s on the box. Three Defensive Player of the Year awards, he’s got one and we share the box? Still awesome, it’s still awesome, but I’m going to have a conversation with somebody over at Wheaties about this. But anyways, extremely excited to be on a Wheaties box for the first time ever. Literally something you talk about as a kid, you dream about. This is special, so pretty excited, go pick some up at your local stores, special day for us and I’m gonna have a little bowl for myself.”

He opens the box and ends with “Enjoy your day.”

The Wheaties box is iconic.



Truly honored to be on the cover of the newest box (even if I do have to share it with knucklehead).



It’s a pretty special day for us and we’re very excited about being able to share it with you.



Go grab yours starting in August!@wheaties pic.twitter.com/WOGopkLPsu — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 11, 2023

The Texans chimed in with this hilarious re-do of the cover, blocking out Watt’s brother, who is a star linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s TJ’s response that pokes fun at sharing the cover, hilariously highlighting that “(the guy) doesn’t even play football anymore.”

“I have to share with him, right?” he added.

Growing up my brothers and I would sit at the breakfast table together and share “the breakfast of champions” while reading the inspiring biographies of the cover athletes. Fast forward to today, I am incredibly humbled and honored to be on the cover of this years box with my… pic.twitter.com/SS9BNd89C2 — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) July 11, 2023

Check out the cover here.

The cover will be available in August.

Houston star gymnast Simone Biles recently graced the cover of the iconic cereal box.