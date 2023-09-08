102º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Houston Life

JJ Watt and Kealia Watt returned to Houston for a good cause

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tessa Barrera, Houston Life Co-Host

Tags: Houston Life, Texans, Tessa Barrera, Sports
Power couple J.J and Kealia Watt took some from their busy schedules to hang out with the local youth flag football community. They may be retired but they are still competitive. Find out what they were doing in H-Town to help kids stay active!

HOUSTON – They may be retired but they are still competitive.

Houston sports legends and power couple J.J and Kealia Watt took some from their busy schedules to host a flag football clinic for local families and to hang out with local youth.

Houston Life’s Tessa Barrera had the chance to chat with them about what they were doing in H-Town to help kids stay active, their partnership with leading youth wellness nonprofit GENYOUth, and their baby boy at home, Koa.

To watch JJ and Kealia’s interview, watch the video above.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

email

Tessa Barrera was born and raised in Corpus Christi.

facebook

twitter

instagram