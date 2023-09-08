JJ Watt and Kealia Watt returned to Houston for a good cause

Power couple J.J and Kealia Watt took some from their busy schedules to hang out with the local youth flag football community. They may be retired but they are still competitive. Find out what they were doing in H-Town to help kids stay active!

HOUSTON – They may be retired but they are still competitive.

Houston sports legends and power couple J.J and Kealia Watt took some from their busy schedules to host a flag football clinic for local families and to hang out with local youth.

Houston Life’s Tessa Barrera had the chance to chat with them about what they were doing in H-Town to help kids stay active, their partnership with leading youth wellness nonprofit GENYOUth, and their baby boy at home, Koa.

