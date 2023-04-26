👀 JJ Watt and Houston Texans tweet the same single emoji: What could it mean?!

JJ Watt and the Houston Texans tweeted the same single emoji minutes apart Tuesday.

There are 99 reasons why Houston still loves JJ Watt, which explains why with one single emoji, he had people across social media and the Bayou City raising an eyebrow.

The newly retired defensive NFL player tweeted a pair of eyes shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Just 21 minutes later, the Houston Texans stared back with the same exact emoji tweet.

👀 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 25, 2023

👀 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 25, 2023

So, what does it mean? Well, don’t roll your eyes... but we don’t know yet. People across twitter have guesses though.

Some think he may get a one-day contract so he can retire as a Houston Texan.

What is going on? Please tell me that @JJWatt is signing a one day contract with the @HoustonTexans https://t.co/MnWmPKb65G https://t.co/DQLpfzVWng — Chaz (@TexansforVader) April 26, 2023

Others have pleaded with him to come out of retirement completely to take the field again.

Mr Watt , we would all love to see you come back and play 1 more year for Coach Ryans - please 🙏 @HoustonTexans — Sonny Cervantes (@sonnytxrealtor) April 25, 2023

And, there are many who want him to take a coaching job back in Houston where he played most of his NFL career before hanging up his cleats as an Arizona Cardinal.

JJ on the Texans coaching staff. Make it happen! — J Pier (@JasonSonderfan) April 25, 2023

Adding intrigue to the timing of the 👀 tweet is that the NFL draft begins Thursday. Some are guessing Watt may be part of the Houston Texans draft pick announcement -- or at least be in Houston for it.

Your gonna be in Houston on Thursday? — jefferson lee (@BucFanInAUAP) April 25, 2023

It’s not completely clear yet what the Texans are prioritizing with their picks, but like so many of you -- we’ll be watching it all unfold with eyes wide open.

