Texas defensive tackle, Westfield standout Keondre Coburn ready for, in demand from NFL

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: A Texas Longhorns helmet is seen on the field before the Valero Alamo Bowl against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Alamodome on December 29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – University of Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn is one of the largest and most powerful defensive linemen in the draft.

And the 6-foot-2, 332-pound second-team All-Big 12 selection and Westfield graduate is in heavy demand as he prepares for the NFL draft this week. He’s been projected anywhere from the fourth round to the fifth round by most draft analysts.

Coburn had a private workout for the New Orleans Saints in addition to a dinner meeting with the NFC South franchise and dinner meetings with the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans, had multiple Zoom meetings, including with the New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers and was invited to the Texans local prospect day.

A former Houston Touchdown Club Defensive Player of the Year and a blue-chip recruit, Coburn started 12 games last season and had 28 tackles, three for losses and 1 1/2 sacks while disrupting the line of scrimmage and anchoring the middle of the Longhorns defense.

Coburn had 15 tackles, two for losses with one sack in 2021, 25 tackles, 4 1/2 for losses and one sack in 2020 when he was named honorable-mention all-conference. He had 26 tackles, 4 1/2 for losses and two sacks in 2019.

Coburn is an outstanding run-stopper who’s extremely difficult to budge at the point of attack.

In five seasons in Austin, he played in 51 career games with 45 starts after being named a high school All-American and a three-time all-district selection. Four times, he was a member of the Big 12 commissioner’s honor roll.

As a senior, he had 56 tackles, 20 for losses, 7 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com