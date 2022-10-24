PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M

HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes.

The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.

The six-bedroom, six-and-one-half bathroom house is nestled in the Lost Bayou Historic District on a tree-lined street. The home has a pool and gas-lit firepit.

The kitchen, living room, dining room and office are on the first floor, three en-suite bedrooms on the second, and the top floor is a one-bedroom apartment with private access. It also has two guest houses at the rear of the property, the “Cottage” and the “Carriage House.”

As the official listing notes, the house retains its original winding staircase, stained glass windows, hardwood floors and custom wood craftsmanship. Take a look inside this 7,716-square-foot abode.

Take the virtual tour in the player below.

What do you think of this home and the price point? Let us know in the comments.

