These are the victims in the Santa Fe High School shooting

SANTA FE, Texas - Ten people were killed and 10 more were injured Friday during a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County.

The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, was held without bond in the Galveston County jail on charges of capital murder, said the county sheriff, Henry Trochesset.

Here is a look at the victims:

Chris Stone, 17

Sabika Sheikh, foreign exchange student from Pakistan

(no photo at this time)

Cynthia Tisdale, substitute teacher

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.