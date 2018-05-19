Santa Fe HS Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh killed in shooting

HOUSTON - A Santa Fe High School foreign exchange student from Pakistan was among the 10 that were killed in Friday's shooting, according to the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington.

"Ms. Sheikh was in Texas as part of the Youth Exchange & Study (YES) Programme," the embassy said in a statement to CNN. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Sabika's family and friends.

Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry spoke to the father of Sabika Sheikh expressing heartfelt condolences over the tragic death of his daughter."

Abdul Aziz, Sabika's father, told AFP in Pakistan that he learned of his 17-year-old daughter's death on CNN.

"We are still in a state of denial," he said. "It is like a nightmare ... There is a general impression that the life is safe and secure in America. But this is not the case."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sabika was "helping to build ties" between the US and her native country and offered his condolences to her family and friends.

"Sabika's death and that of the other victims is heartbreaking and will be mourned deeply both here in the United States, and in Pakistan," Pompeo said in a statement.

The Islamic Society of Greater Houston released the following statement and funeral details:

"The Islamic Society of Greater Houston shares the grief and sense of loss of life of students of Santa Fe school. We offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to all the victims' families.

"We offer our help to all the victims' families and urge our community members to pray and help the victims and their families. Tragic events like this remind us as to what world we live in where sanctity of life is not valued by misguided, this is an act of terror and there is no justification for such heinous acts.

"We offer our prayers, condolences and support to Mr. Aziz Sheikh and his family on the tragic death of their 17-year-old daughter Sabika Sheikh at Santa Fe today. She was an exchange student and was planning to go home in Pakistan for EID. We will be in touch with local authorities and would offer to make funeral arrangements and transportation of her body to Pakistan.

"May Allah have mercy on her soul and give sabr (patience) to the grieving family Ameen. The funeral for Ms. Sheikh will be held on Sunday, May 20 at 2:00 PM at the ISGH Brand Lane Islamic Center (Masjid As¬Sabireen) located at 610 Brand Lane, Stafford, TX 77477."

US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale tweeted a statement on Sheikh's death.

"This morning, I called the family of Sabika Sheikh and offered my deepest condolences. As an exchange student, Sabika was a youth ambassador, a bridge between our people and cultures. All of us at the U.S. Mission in Pakistan are devastated by and mourn her loss. We will honor her memory."

