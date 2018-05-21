Santa Fe HS teacher Glenda Ann Perkins one of 10 killed in mass shooting, daughter says

HOUSTON - Glenda Ann Perkins, a teacher at Santa Fe High School, was killed Friday in the shooting at the school, according to her daughter.

Family members said Perkins loved teaching and spending time with her students.

She was killed when, police said, Dimitrios Pagourtz walked into the school and fired several shots.

Her family wants her to be remembered for protecting the children she loved.

"I would like the world to remember her as a hero, of course, a hero that gave herself to get other people out and safe in time," Perkins' daughter, Ashley Perkins, said.

Perkins' family also expressed their sympathies to the other victims and their families.

The family released the following statement:

"We know Ann would want the students and faculty of Santa Fe High School, to whom she lovingly dedicated so much of her time, to remember to keep their hearts open, to discuss their feelings with family members, friends, and counselors in order to successfully conquer this tragedy.

"Words cannot express how much we will miss our Ann, who was an amazing and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. We respectfully request privacy at this time so that we may begin the healing process and adjust to life. Thank you for understanding.

"Santa Fe High School students, faculty, and friends of the community that Ann has touched are welcome to the visitation. The funeral service and burial will be private for the family and closed to the public. The visitation date is to be determined."

