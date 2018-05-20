Santa Fe HS student Angelique Ramirez 1 of 10 killed in shooting

HOUSTON - Santa Fe student Angelique Ramirez, 15, was one of 10 people killed Friday in the shooting at her high school.

The senior pastor at Dayspring Church says Ramirez was a member of the Santa Fe church's youth ministry.

Pastor Brad Drake says she had occasionally accompanied a younger brother to the ministry at the church where her parents are among 150 people to attend Sunday services.

Drake on Sunday described the 15-year-old as "a sweet young lady, had a style all of her own." He says she "almost always had a new hairstyle."

An aunt, Sylvia Pritchett, said in a Facebook post she has "a broken heart and a soul that just can't process all this right now."

